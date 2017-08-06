Mandela grandson splurges R90k on designer labels but fails to pay maintenance – report

Gugu Keswa is fighting for her child to receive financial support from Mbuso Mandela.

Sunday Sun reports that Mbuso is avoiding coughing up and taking responsibility for his child with Keswa even after he was taken to court. He has been accused of misleading the mother of his child and spending R90 000 on designer clothing instead of paying R13 000 for school fees for his daughter.

Sources said Mbuso says he is unemployed and unable to assist Keswa.

However, Keswa says this is untrue as bank statements reveal he received R3 million last year in addition to bank deposits of R150 000 and R200 000.

“I haven’t had any financial support from Mbuso or Ndaba for about a year. I understand Ndaba is not obliged to help me, but Mbuso is.

“I didn’t take Ndaba to court. Mbuso implicated him and the court felt he should be summoned,” said Keswa.

Ndaba and Mbuso both refused to comment.