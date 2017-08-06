These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

Mbongeni Masilela heard the last few words his brother uttered before his death on Wednesday evening.

“He told me that I had to be strong and he would also be strong for me and the family,” said Mbongeni.

The Masilela family is grappling with two deaths after their aunt also died after hearing of Dumi’s passing. Mbongeni told City Press his mother and Dumi’s wife, actress Simphiwe Ngema were not coping.

“I cannot lie to you it has been tough. Last year we lost our father and now it has been Dumi. My mother is a strong, praying woman,” said Mbongeni.

SA Police Service spokesperson Kay Makhubela indicated that the alleged hijacker drove off after firing shots at Dumi without stealing the car.

“The deceased was parked next to a friend’s house, with him and his friend in the car. A black Jeep then parked behind him. The driver jumped out and approached the white VW Golf 7.

“The deceased noticed that the driver of the Jeep had a gun, and then tried to speed off. That is when the man with the gun fired shots at him,” Makhubela said, adding that the killer then fled, while the deceased drove to a certain point before his friend took over to get him to the nearest hospital.

Dumi will be laid to rest in Kempton Park on Saturday.