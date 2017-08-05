 
Celebrities 5.8.2017 11:57 am

‘Man up or all hell will break loose’ – DJ Zinhle’s uncle warns her bae

Citizen Reporter
DJ Zinhle and Brendon Naidoo. Image: Instagram

The star DJ’s uncle has reportedly stepped into protect his niece from heartbreak.

DJ Zinhle’s uncle, Mthembeni Jiyane has apparently warned her boyfriend, Brendon Naidoo to treat her well.

This after Naidoo was arrested for fraud charges relating to millions which had been spent by him after several people had invested their cash with him. Though Zinhle stood by her man, even visiting him in jail, reports have since surfaced revealing that their relationship is strained and no longer the same.

Sunday Sun reported that their relationship was over two weeks ago, however Naidoo poured cold water over this by posting a sweet message to Zinhle on his Instagram account, thanking her for supporting him.

Move magazine is now reporting that Zinhle has complained to her uncle about Naidoo after he took his frustrations out on her.

“Zinhle is a loving woman, but she gets hurt easily. She is fragile and the men whom she associates
herself with, are nothing but dramatic people.

“This hurt her and she decided to tell her uncle about Brendon’s actions. Mthembeni got angry and took it upon himself to protect his niece from further harm. He told Brendon that he will deal with him,” a source said.

Mthembeni confirmed that he had stepped into to protect his niece from heartbreak.

“The only thing which is better for him and Zinhle is to sort out their differences, and I was just knocking some sense in him. I am not interested on how they live their lives, but he must know that I care so much about Zinhle’s happiness,” he told the magazine.

READ MORE:

DJ Zinhle ‘nursing a broken heart’ after calling it quits with bae

 

