WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’

A video of a traffic cop talking to a motorist has emerged and left social media users asking his employers to give him a promotion.

In the video, the traffic cop stops the driver, and immediately, the other passenger in the car starts taking a video, probably because they are expecting the cop to ask for something like a bribe.

The cop is one of the good guys, so that’s not what happens. Instead he asks for the driver’s licence, checks it, and then walks to the front of the car to check the licence disc.

The traffic cop then starts checking out this man’s car because he’s just that much of an enthusiast.

“Ja, this car looks beautiful, I like it,” the cop gushes.

He comes back to the driver’s window and asks the driver to rev it, which he does.

“More and more and more, I like the sound. Humm humm,” he says with pure delight in his face.

He then gives back the driver his licence and tells him to drive on.

Watch the video below:

Our Police Officers, he stopped the car just to listen to the sound of it. 😂 😂 I love our Cops 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/itSlhVRqGK — IG @AdvBarryRoux (@AdvBarryRoux) August 15, 2017

These were some of the comments on Twitter:

“ @ MbalulaFikile should promote this man, He checked the license & the disc, he didn’t bribe, he only asked to hear the Humm humm sound.”

“This cop should just get a promotion, I like him…he’s so honest.”

“The excitement he’s like a small kid … nice video that shows officers are also humans and big up to the driver for not being a dick.”

“I like this guy…he’s a happy father and I’m sure the kid’s are always happy.”

“The gentlemen performed his duties – Licence checked & Disc checked – No harm in Liking the Car.”

“ @ MercedesBenz_SA please let this man test drive one please please.”

“We all have dreams and sometimes when our dreams is in front of us we can’t help but appreciate & Rejoice.”