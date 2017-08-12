 
Entertainment 12.8.2017 11:09 am

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor

Citizen reporter
Picture: Facebook video still

Picture: Facebook video still

The show wants people to tell it whether the Mother City has what it takes to win the wooden mic.

In a compilation of the worst auditions from the talent show’s trip to Cape Town, Idols SA has asked on Facebook who should get your vote for the worst performance.

The wooden mic is often the most entertaining part of the long-running show.

The audition of a young opera wannabe has divided opinion, even though she hit a few seriously glass-shattering false notes.

One hopeful was apparently so grief-struck by the negative feedback he received from judges that he ended up in tears on the floor.

To make it even more ridiculous, another contestant appeared unperturbed by this and just carried on singing. This ensured judge Unathi Msengana also ended up on the floor, but simply because she was laughing too much.

