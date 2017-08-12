Judge throws out DJ’s claims against Taylor Swift

David Mueller has accused Swift of slandering him to his radio station, which subsequently fired him.

Swift is counter-suing Mueller in the civil case, alleging he groped her during a 2013 “meet and greet” session with fans and invited guests before a concert.

US District Judge William Martinez agreed with Swift’s attorney who had filed a motion asking for the pop star to be dropped from Mueller’s lawsuit, saying his case should have been against his radio station.

Martinez said the eight-person jury will continue to consider allegations from Mueller that Swift’s mother and her radio manager contributed to him losing his job.

They will also make a decision on Swift’s claim that she was groped.

Swift was very happy to hear the judge’s ruling, hugging members of her legal team.