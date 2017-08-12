 
Entertainment 12.8.2017 03:32 am

Judge throws out DJ’s claims against Taylor Swift

AFP
Taylor Swift is counter-suing former radio DJ David Mueller, alleging he groped her during a 2013 'meet and greet' session with fans and invited guests before a concert

A US judge on Friday dismissed claims that pop superstar Taylor Swift got a radio DJ fired, but court proceedings will continue to consider the singer’s allegations that he sexually assaulted her.

David Mueller has accused Swift of slandering him to his radio station, which subsequently fired him.

Swift is counter-suing Mueller in the civil case, alleging he groped her during a 2013 “meet and greet” session with fans and invited guests before a concert.

US District Judge William Martinez agreed with Swift’s attorney who had filed a motion asking for the pop star to be dropped from Mueller’s lawsuit, saying his case should have been against his radio station.

Martinez said the eight-person jury will continue to consider allegations from Mueller that Swift’s mother and her radio manager contributed to him losing his job.

They will also make a decision on Swift’s claim that she was groped.

Swift was very happy to hear the judge’s ruling, hugging members of her legal team.

