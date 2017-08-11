DreamTeam headed to Wales for a royal tour

The rapping trio has been invited by The Royal Welsh Regimental Museum in Brecon, Wales, this August 2017 to take part in a series of events planned to mark and celebrate 135 years of King Cetshwayo since his stay in the UK.

Isilo The Zulu Kingdom, in conjunction with Kwa-Culture, will be hosting the collaborative celebrations with the Royal Welsh Museum, where the boys will represent South African youth with special performances of new and recognised hit songs to celebrate Zulu culture.

The celebrations will be the first of what will be an annual ongoing cultural exchange experience between Isilo The Zulu Kingdom, Kwa-Culture and the Royal Welsh Museum in Brecon.

DreamTeam is set to tour all of Wales with the Zulu royal family, showcasing an infusion of Zulu culture with hip-hop music.

“We are honoured to have been invited by our Zulu king, Zwelithini, to celebrate the great King Cetshwayo in Wales this August, ” said Saso of DreamTeam.

“We so excited to be the only South African musical act chosen to represent the youth of South Africa on an international level, we are confident that we will capture the UK audience with our musical offerings,” added Trey.

Dash went on to say: “It’s always been a dream for us to travel and share our music abroad, and now we finally are! We can’t wait to experience Wales and gain an even bigger international fan base.”