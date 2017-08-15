Simple ways to take care of your bones

Exercise

Exercise is great at helping to strengthen bones. Exercises that promote good posture as well as balance and those that involve strength training, are of great benefit to your bones.

Always remember to consult with your doctor before starting any new exercise regime or making intense changes to your current one – especially if you suffer from any medical conditions and for some reason are required not to place your body or yourself under any form of stress or strain.

Balanced diet

Ensure that you pay attention to consuming a balanced and nutritious diet that contains sufficient amounts of protein, potassium, vitamin D and calcium – all of which help to keep your bones healthy.

Take a supplement

It is vital to have a sufficient amount of calcium in your diet for good bone health. If you feel that you are not meeting the daily recommended amount of calcium, speak to your doctor – s/he may recommend that you take a calcium supplement to help ensure that you are getting a sufficient amount of calcium.

Bone density screening tests

Chat to your doctor about undertaking a bone density screening test. This will help you to know the state of your bone density and is usually done by traditional radiology x-rays or sonography ultrasound technology.

Source: Brochure on ‘Bone Health’, by Nativa