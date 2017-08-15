 
menu
Fitness and health 15.8.2017 11:23 am

Simple ways to take care of your bones

Shenrina Badri
File photo.

File photo.

Taking care of your bones can be as easy as doing the following:

Exercise

Exercise is great at helping to strengthen bones. Exercises that promote good posture as well as balance and those that involve strength training, are of great benefit to your bones.

Always remember to consult with your doctor before starting any new exercise regime or making intense changes to your current one – especially if you suffer from any medical conditions and for some reason are required not to place your body or yourself under any form of stress or strain.

Balanced diet

Ensure that you pay attention to consuming a balanced and nutritious diet that contains sufficient amounts of protein, potassium, vitamin D and calcium – all of which help to keep your bones healthy.

Take a supplement

It is vital to have a sufficient amount of calcium in your diet for good bone health. If you feel that you are not meeting the daily recommended amount of calcium, speak to your doctor – s/he may recommend that you take a calcium supplement to help ensure that you are getting a sufficient amount of calcium.

Bone density screening tests

Chat to your doctor about undertaking a bone density screening test. This will help you to know the state of your bone density and is usually done by traditional radiology x-rays or sonography ultrasound technology.

Source: Brochure on ‘Bone Health’, by Nativa

Related Stories
Rooibos could be a relaxing cure to ‘Gupta stress’ 15.8.2017
Do your children engage in sufficient exercise? 15.8.2017
Monitoring outcomes is key to improving mental health treatment in SA 14.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

what's hot

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula
Eish!

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

The good and the bad of SA at the IAAF World Champs
Athletics

The good and the bad of SA at the IAAF World Champs

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord
Africa

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord

readers' choice

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife
South Africa

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs

Zuma may consider axing Blade Nzimande from Cabinet – report
South Africa

Zuma may consider axing Blade Nzimande from Cabinet – report

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.