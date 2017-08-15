Rooibos could be a relaxing cure to ‘Gupta stress’

In a press release on Tuesday, the SA Rooibos Council has said that research suggests South Africans don’t sleep enough – considered a major public health concern “as it could lead to a variety of health complications such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease”.

“It also costs the economy billions as a result of lost productivity and motor vehicle accidents.”

In the release, the organisation jokes: “Whether it’s mounting work stress, the Gupta leaks saga, social media or general insomnia – which affects as many as 40% of adults at some stage in their lives – keeping us awake, home-grown rooibos could just be the natural antidote to cure our nation’s sleep crisis.”

They said that, on average South Africans sleep around six hours a night, based on data collected by a sleep app called Sleep Cycle.

Most cited 6.24am as their rising time but said they found it difficult to go to bed before midnight. The majority only crawled under the covers again at 12.20am.

While six hours of sleep might sound adequate, it’s the sleep you clock before midnight that really counts.

According to sleep experts, the time you go to sleep makes a significant difference in terms of the structure and quality of your sleep. Your sleep cycle comprises of a series of 90-minute cycles during which your brain moves from deep, non-rapid eye movement (non-REM) sleep to REM sleep. As the night progresses, the ratio changes. Non-REM sleep tends to dominate sleep in the early part of the night, but wanes as the new day dawns.

Ernest du Toit, spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council, said research done by several academic institutions proved rooibos’ calming effects on the body.

“A study by Stellenbosch University showed that rooibos tea could alleviate stress and anxiety levels, and as a result, aid in a good night’s rest. There are two critical compounds found in rooibos which interfere with the production of the stress hormone, cortisol. These are aspalathin and nothofagin – both potent antioxidants. The lower the levels of cortisol in the body, the higher the likelihood of uninterrupted sleep.

“Rooibos also contains magnesium and calcium – both minerals which play a role in a good night’s sleep. Studies published in the European Neurology Journal confirm that calcium levels spike during deep sleep. The brain uses calcium to manufacture the sleeping hormone, melatonin, which enhances the quality of your sleep. Other research has shown that magnesium deficiency can also lead to chronic insomnia (inability to sleep). Magnesium is also known as nature’s tranquiliser and has a calming effect on your nervous system which promotes deep sleep.

“If your children have trouble sleeping, give them a cup of rooibos too about an hour or two before bedtime to ensure you all get some needed zzz’s,” recommends du Toit.

Another potential factor hampering our sleep could be our nation’s addiction to coffee.

Du Toit notes that, unlike rooibos, coffee and most other teas contain caffeine – a stimulant that keeps you awake, so rather limit these beverages to the morning. With rooibos, the opposite is true. The more you drink, the better you will sleep.

“Drinking rooibos tea supplies your body with all the nutrients it needs for a peaceful night’s rest,” said du Toit.

For more info about the health benefits of rooibos, visit www.sarooibos.co.za