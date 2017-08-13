 
menu
Fitness and health 13.8.2017 01:32 pm

Touch in infancy is important for healthy brain development

Harriet Dempsey-Jones

There is an association between hypersensitive touch and psychological problems that resemble aspects of autism.

Touch underpins our social world and, evidence suggests, it may even help to reduce anxiety and provide pain relief. But can touch shape the actual organisation of our brains? Research is now revealing that experiences with touch – especially in infancy – do indeed shape brain development.

This was recently demonstrated by a team of researchers, led by Nathalie Maitre, at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. The researchers fitted 125 babies’ heads with electrodes and recorded their brain activity while their skin was lightly touched.

First, they recorded the typical brain response to touch in full-term babies (babies born on or after 37 weeks of pregnancy). They then recorded the brain activity of babies born prematurely (before 37 weeks). Premature and full-term babies were matched by age.

Compared with full-term babies, premature babies showed starkly reduced brain activity when they were touched. The researchers also noted a difference in the distribution of electrical activity across the scalp – that is, different parts of the brain became active at different times when they were touched.

The researchers also showed, for the first time, that for premature babies the quality of touch while in hospital after birth (typically around one month) affected the functioning of the babies’ brains. When they tested the premature babies, just before they were discharged from hospital, they found that the more they experienced pleasant, nurturing touch (such as breastfeeding or skin contact) the greater the brain response to touch. Conversely, unpleasant touch, such as skin punctures and tube insertions, were associated with reduced brain activity.

This demonstrates that our sensory experiences in early life have important effects on brain function. Maitre’s findings add to the growing understanding that the functioning of the brain cannot be considered separately to that of the body.

The sensory system supporting touch and bodily sensations is the earliest to develop in humans and may form a basis for many processes that come later, such as the development of other senses, and social and cognitive development. This may be why abnormal sensory processing is a strong predictor of health problems and learning difficulties in later life.

The link with autism

Another study that highlights how early experiences with touch can shape the brain and behaviour in later life was published in Cell last year. This work, by researchers at Harvard University, found an association between hypersensitive touch in mice pups and psychological problems that resemble aspects of autism.

The researchers caused mutations of genes associated with autism in the skin of mice, causing hypersensitivity and a change in texture perception. (Hypersensitivity to touch and certain textures is being increasingly recognised as a symptom of autism – alongside traditional social and communication problems.) Even though only the skin, and not the brains, of the mice had been altered, they became less sociable and were more anxious. These psychological effects were only seen when touch was altered in young – but not adult – mice.

Children with autism are often hypersensitive to certain textures.
Purino/Shutterstock.com

Overwhelming tactile sensations during a child’s exploration of the world might cause them to withdraw, leading to delays in language development and social skills. Similarly, being blind or deaf may affect a child’s behaviour and brain development through a form of sensory-imposed social deprivation.

The ConversationMaitre provides insights into how experience shapes our mind, but her study also has clear relevance for the care of newborn babies. Body contact may be useful in promoting health, particularly in premature babies, giving the world the extra excuse – as if it needed one – for cuddling cute babies.

Harriet Dempsey-Jones, Postdoctoral Researcher in Clinical Neurosciences, University of Oxford

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.

Related Stories
Health screening tests for women: What and when 12.8.2017
Why individuals respond differently to different foods? 11.8.2017
What happens to your body when you’re stressed 9.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

what's hot

WATCH: Afrikaans guy downs whole bottle of Jagermeister
Eish!

WATCH: Afrikaans guy downs whole bottle of Jagermeister

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor
Entertainment

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor

Porn sex is not always fun sex
Fitness and health

Porn sex is not always fun sex

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’
South Africa

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema
Eish!

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema

readers' choice

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside
Celebrities

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside

Brightest meteor shower in human history is happening right now
South Africa

Brightest meteor shower in human history is happening right now

Shaka Sisulu allegedly physically assaulted his baby mama – report
South Africa

Shaka Sisulu allegedly physically assaulted his baby mama – report

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne
Africa

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko
Phakaaathi

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.