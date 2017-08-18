Your daily horoscopes

Leo 24 July – 23 August

Money matters look confusing today, as extra expenses surface or cracks appear in a financial partnership. If you can’t sort things out yourself, then find someone professional who can.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

A close relationship with a loved one becomes very complicated today, as neither of you are sure where you stand. In order to sort this one out, you’ll need to be practical and compassionate.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Mercury is retrograde until September 5, which could diminish your usually deft diplomatic touch. It’s impossible to please everyone around you at the moment, so don’t even try!

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

You may feel emotionally vulnerable today, but don’t make things worse by being moody and playing power games. Learn to differentiate between what is essential and what is superfluous.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Mercury is currently reversing through your career zone until September 5. So you’ll find the less responsible and organised you are, the more confusing communicating with others will be.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

You may feel as if the worries of the world are heaped on you today. So don’t make things worse by being over-critical. Instead, try praising and encouraging those around you.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

With retro Mercury and nebulous Neptune stirring up your finance zones, money matters look confusing. So make sure you stash extra cash away to tide you over when times are tight.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

You want to retreat into your own private fantasy world, and are keen to escape problems and dream the day away. But a loved one may bring you down to earth with an unwelcome reality check.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

When it comes to your daily routine, some tweaking may be necessary to get you on top of things. When it comes to a frazzled family member, try holding out the olive branch of peace.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

With Mercury reversing through your self-expression zone, your creative output goes a step forward and two steps back. Don’t worry. Now’s the time to revise, research, review and reflect.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

With Mercury retrograde, lack of direction and discrimination could slow you down and confuse you. Twins are trusting folk, but don’t let a dubious acquaintance lead you into trouble.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Expect some tension between personal, professional and relationship responsibilities. Trying to impose your views on others won’t work at the moment. You’ll find cool compromise is the key.