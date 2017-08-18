 
menu
Lifestyle 18.8.2017 08:01 am

Your daily horoscopes

Joanne Moore
Joanne Moore

Joanne Moore

Joanne Madeline Moore has been a professional astrologer and writer since 1994. Her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes are published on five continents.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

Money matters look confusing today, as extra expenses surface or cracks appear in a financial partnership. If you can’t sort things out yourself, then find someone professional who can.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

A close relationship with a loved one becomes very complicated today, as neither of you are sure where you stand. In order to sort this one out, you’ll need to be practical and compassionate.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Mercury is retrograde until September 5, which could diminish your usually deft diplomatic touch. It’s impossible to please everyone around you at the moment, so don’t even try!

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

You may feel emotionally vulnerable today, but don’t make things worse by being moody and playing power games. Learn to differentiate between what is essential and what is superfluous.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Mercury is currently reversing through your career zone until September 5. So you’ll find the less responsible and organised you are, the more confusing communicating with others will be.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

You may feel as if the worries of the world are heaped on you today. So don’t make things worse by being over-critical. Instead, try praising and encouraging those around you.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

With retro Mercury and nebulous Neptune stirring up your finance zones, money matters look confusing. So make sure you stash extra cash away to tide you over when times are tight.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

You want to retreat into your own private fantasy world, and are keen to escape problems and dream the day away. But a loved one may bring you down to earth with an unwelcome reality check.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

When it comes to your daily routine, some tweaking may be necessary to get you on top of things. When it comes to a frazzled family member, try holding out the olive branch of peace.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

With Mercury reversing through your self-expression zone, your creative output goes a step forward and two steps back. Don’t worry. Now’s the time to revise, research, review and reflect.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

With Mercury retrograde, lack of direction and discrimination could slow you down and confuse you. Twins are trusting folk, but don’t let a dubious acquaintance lead you into trouble.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Expect some tension between personal, professional and relationship responsibilities. Trying to impose your views on others won’t work at the moment. You’ll find cool compromise is the key.

Related Stories
Your daily horoscopes 17.8.2017
Your daily horoscopes 16.8.2017
Your daily horoscopes 14.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

what's hot

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges
South Africa

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges

Who’s avoiding sex, and why
Fitness and health

Who’s avoiding sex, and why

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas
Cricket

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight
South Africa

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize
South Africa

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize

readers' choice

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’
Entertainment

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’

ANC MPs worried about losing jobs in 2019
South Africa

ANC MPs worried about losing jobs in 2019

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.