Your daily horoscopes

Leo 24 July – 23 August

Get in touch with your creativity – both in person and online – and then communicate your ideas to family, friends and followers. The more you interact with others, the better the day will be.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

The planets give you a welcome confindence boost today. But remember that Mercury – your ruler- is retrograde. So think up some fabulous ideas, but don’t put plans into action after September 5.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Your ruler Venus connects with Jupiter so expect a wonderfully social day. But it’s also important to balance fun and frivolity with special solo time, where you can relax and reboot your batteries.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

The stars encourage connecting with others – especially friends from faraway – in fun and entertaining ways. But resist the urge to tell them what to do. They have to forge their own path.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Use your networking skills to shine in the professional spotlight. The old adage “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know” has never been truer. But don’t take on more than you can handle.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Don’t become the stereotypical Capricorn who is all work and no play. The stars encourage you to socialise, party, travel or have fun in the great outdoors. Take a loved one along for the ride.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

The more you nurture business relationships today, the more your career will prosper. And the more creative and adventurous you are about your aspirations, the more successful you’ll be.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

The Venus/Jupiter aspect promises a playful day, as you connect with the children in your world. Or have fun with your creative inner child. Don’t over-commit and under-deliver though.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

The more enthusiasm you pour into a partnership problem, the better the day will be. Single? Look out for the sparks to fl y with someone who comes from a different country or culture.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

The Venus/Jupiter connection favours spending time in the great outdoors, as you have fun with your partner, best mate or favourite four-legged friend. Some invigorating exercise is a must!

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

When it comes to a business deal or a financial matter, you’re feeling positive. But Mercury is retrograde until September 5. So be careful you’re not overlooking some important details.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

It’s a terrific time to have fun and entertain at home. A family member may also be able to help you sort out a frustrating financial problem. All you have to do is swallow your pride and ask.