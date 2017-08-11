Jumbo African hair and beauty show is coming to Johannesburg

The Jumbo Hair and Beauty Show was established in Durban in 2014, and has become an acclaimed event looked forward to by stylists, big brands, supply partners and hair enthusiasts alike. This year the show is moving to Johannesburg the hub of trends and all things hair, and it is going to be bigger, better and bolder.

On October 12, 2017, at Turbine hall in Newtown, Johannesburg, leading suppliers, salon owners, stylists and informal retailers will gather for the largest African hair and beauty event of the year. Jumbo brings together top brands in the industry to provide exceptional education programs and inspiration on hair, barbering, beauty and business operation for salons and stylist at no charge.

About the event

The event is split into two main parts: A Day Expo and Evening Gala dinner coupled with a showcase of inspiring avant-garde and trendy everyday wear hairstyles.

At the day expo, suppliers showcase their hair products often in collaboration with celebrity stylists to teach first-hand the tips, tricks and secrets of the pros including technical flairs in the breakaway rooms, specialised relaxing techniques, natural hair and styling techniques, the art of coloration and cutting, barbering and adding value through beauty services for the customer.

There are also lots of prizes up for grabs at the different stands.

The evening gala is a glitz and glamour event. Our supply partners do not hold back on this one, proudly exhibiting their trends, inspiring avant-garde styles and more importantly the ability of their products to transform the model’s hair.

What’s new at this year’s show?



There will be a Jumbo pop-up store, which will give salon owners and informal retailers the opportunity to purchase stock on the day.

Jumbo has introduced the beauty aspect to the show that will give salon owners the ability to add value to their customers.

Make plans to attend the only hair and beauty event that will meet all your education and shopping needs.

Jumbo rebrand

2017 is an exciting year for Jumbo. Along with the new Jumbo Crown Mines store and the Jumbo African Hair and Beauty Show, Jumbo has introduced its new brand identity. All Jumbo Cash and Carry stores are to be converted to Jumbo Wholesale.

Visit the new store on the corner of Crownwood and Main Reef roads.

For more information visit our Facebook page.

You can also email us: hairandbeautyshow@jumbo.co.za or Call us 011-532-3731.