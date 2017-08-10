 
Lifestyle 10.8.2017

This proud bookstore says it won’t remove Bonang’s book from its shelves

Citizen reporter
Bonang Matheba.

The company says continuing to sell it does ‘not show disrespect to any reader’.

African Flavour Books said it would continue selling Bonang Matheba’s book, From A to B, as the publisher has not indicated it should be recalled.

This comes after Exclusive Books recalled the book from shelves after those who bought it picked up numerous spelling and grammar errors.

Matheba’s team said the star was disappointed by Exclusive Books’ move.

In a statement released on Thursday, African Flavour said it would not follow its competitor’s lead.

African Flavour Books was founded in 2013 Fortiscue and Nokuthula Helepi. The company is based in Vanderbijlpark in the Gauteng. It sells African literature and vernacular literature from South Africa. The company also sells music, movies and stationery.

“We are not planning to remove the book from our shelves and we will continue to inform our customers about the choices they have regarding the book. We have a very young and growing book industry focusing on African stories. We believe in supporting it and not destroying it,” the company said.

It said continuing to sell the book did not show disrespect to any reader or followers of Matheba.

“We will continue to inform our customers about the choices they have regarding the book. We believe in supporting publishers that take risks and tell stories that others are not willing to tell. We believe so much in the work of Blackbird Publishers and we have been proud of their work for many years,” the company said.

Unapologetic Bonang says she’s disappointed by recall

