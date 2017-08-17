De Kock set for double

Trainer Mike de Kock has made no secret of the fact he has an outstanding crop of young horses this season, many of whom have not yet seen the racetrack.

Marmook is one with a big reputation and on breeding this son of Medaglia D’Oro should be looking at 2000m and upwards. However, when he ran first time out over 1400m at the Vaal, Marmook almost bolted to the start and halfway up the Vaal straight he had already shot his bolt.

At the time jockey Randall Simons said the Australian-bred colt had pulled from the moment he got aboard in the parade ring. For his next start De Kock decided to drop him to 1000m on the Turffontein Inside track and the change was immediate.

It probably worked in his favour that he lost ground at the start as Aldo Domeyer was able to settle him this time, but once in the straight he accelerated like a really good horse and won easily, beating Darkest Hour by 1.40 lengths.

“On breeding he should want much further but if he’s happy sprinting and can still win races, I’m quite happy with that,” said De Kock, who added that deliberately wanted to run him around the turn on that occasion.

Today he reverts to the Vaal straight track but will again be lining up over 1000m in Race 4, a MR 66 Handicap on the Inside track.

Callan Murray takes the ride this time and despite the fact that he has to give weight to all but one of his opponents, bookmakers have him as a 14-10 favourite.

De Kock also saddles first timer Quick Glimpse in Race 2, who is another Australian bred purchase. She is by Fastnet Rock out of Apercu, herself beautifully bred by Encosta De Lago out of a Zabeel mare.

Word from the yard is that this filly is very speedy and she is on offer at 11-10. It is also worth noting that Anthony Delpech is coming up to the Vaal for just one ride – and this is it!

