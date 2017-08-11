Massive entry for Heritage

Will Pays, trained by Mike and Adam Azzie, has been allotted top weight of 64.5kg for the R750,000 World Sports Betting Grand Heritage (Non- Black Type) to be run over 1475m at the Vaal on Saturday 30 Sep­tember.

There were 70 runners entered for a field of 28 runners likely to face the starter in what is the country’s most populated race. Most of the local trainers have nominated runners including Champion Trainer Sean Tarry, Mike de Kock, Mike and Adam Azzie, Geoff Woodruff and Paul Peter but trainers from other cen­tres also entered runners.

Duncan Howells, who was Champion Trainer in KwaZulu- Natal, has entered Secret Captain and Gingerbread Man, while Glen Kotzen has nominated Fellow Traveller. Port Elizabeth-based Dorrie Sham has entered Classify.

What is interesting about this race is it caters for a wide range of horses. Will Pays has a merit rat­ing of 105 while at the other end of the scale Jim Cables is rated 61.

In order to be considered for inclusion in the final field, every horse nominated must have had at least a minimum of one run from time of first entry up to and including the time of final supple­mentary entries on 18 September.

Where applicable, amended weights for runs between first and final supplementary entries will be published on a weekly ba­sis until the final weights are de­clared.

The maximum field will be 28 runners plus two reserve run­ners.

Supplementary entries close at 11am on Monday 18 September with the final weights published the following day. Declarations close at 11am on Wednesday 20 September with the fields being announced at a special event that day.

Entries for the R750,000 WSB The Grand Heritage (Non-Black Type) over 1475m.

46 WILL PAYS (M/A Azzie) 64.5

67 PIVOTAL PURSUIT (G M Alexander) 64.0

47 CAPTAIN ALDO (S J Gray) 63.5

8 ROMANY PRINCE (O A Ferraris) 62.5

39 SPLENDID GARDEN (M/A Azzie) 62.5

18 MAXIMIZER (P A Peter) 60.0

17 CLASSIFY (D Sham) 59.5

61 MITRAAD (M F de Kock) 59.5

62 UNAGI (G M Alexander) 59.5

70 ARCTICA (M/A Azzie) 59.0

59 DOING IT FOR DAN (L W Goosen) 59.0

12 JUST AS I SAID (M N Houdalakis) 59.0

53 DONNY G (S G Tarry) 58.5

21 TORO ROSSO (M F de Kock) 58.0

14 FOREST FOX (P A Peter) 57.5

16 COUNT TASSILO (S G Tarry) 57.0

10 FRONT RANK (T Zackey) 57.0

56 RAASMAAL (M F de Kock) 57.0

31 KINGS ARCHER (S T Pettigrew) 56.5

25 AL DANZA (G V Woodruff) 56.0

43 CHILI CON CARNE (M N Houdalakis) 56.0

33 DAFFIQ (M F de Kock) 55.5

45 GINGERBREAD MAN (D C Howells) 55.5

68 HIDDEN AGENDA (S W Kenny) 55.5

22 JUBILEE LINE (S W Kenny) 55.5

69 MAN’S INN (M N Houdalakis) 55.5

9 RIBOVAR (S G Tarry) 55.0

5 BOLD VIKING (S G Tarry) 54.5

6 JOEY PIPER (P A Peter) 54.5

7 KILRAIN (M F de Kock) 54.5

65 MORPHEUS (S W Kenny) 54.5

15 SECRET CAPTAIN (D C Howells) 54.5

44 SHIVERING SEA (S J Gray) 54.5

38 SMOKEY AFFAIR (M F de Kock) 54.5

48 SOCIAL ORDER (S G Tarry) 54.5

26 TANDAVA (G Terzi) 54.5

36 BONNIE PRINCE (M/A Azzie) 54.0

37 ELEVATED (M F de Kock) 54.0

58 SHE’S A DRAGON (C Mayhew) 54.0

13 FELLOW TRAVELLER (G S Kotzen) 53.5

34 MY FRIEND LEE (M N Houdalakis) 53.5

3 STREET FLYER (M N Houdalakis) 53.0

35 YANKEE CAPTAIN (S G Tarry) 53.0

1 ROUGE ALLURE (S Moffatt) 52.5

24 GOLDEN MAN (G J Maroun) 52.0

11 STARRETT CITY (G V Woodruff) 52.0

57 ZOUAVES (G V Woodruff) 52.0

51 BRAVE NOMAD (S G Tarry) 51.5

2 COCKADE (M N Houdalakis) 51.5

54 SWEET LADY JADE (S G Tarry) 51.5

19 DIRTY CHAMPAGNE (G Terzi) 51.0

28 DON CHRISTO (S W Kenny) 51.0

66 KILLUA CASTLE (G V Woodruff) 51.0

49 TRADING PROFIT (M/A Azzie) 51.0

29 VULCAN (S W Kenny) 50.5

41 DOUBLE APPEAL (J A Soma) 50.0

60 NEPHRITE (M N Houdalakis) 49.5

42 ARTEMISIA (G J Maroun) 49.0

52 PLUM BRITISH (P A Peter) 49.0

50 SHOGUN (O A Ferraris) 49.0

23 TIMEOFTHEVIKINGS (G J Maroun) 49.0

30 BOLD COAST (S M Ferreira) 48.5

27 ORAPA (J A Soma) 48.5

55 SAIL FOR JOY (S W Kenny) 48.5

4 COUNTERSTROKE (M N Houdalakis) 47.5

20 REBEL BARON (M N Houdalakis) 45.5

63 CRAZY VISION (A G Laird) 44.0

32 RACING FREE (S J Gray) 44.0

40 VAR’S YOUR DADDY (S J Gray) 43.5

64 JIM CABLES (P A Peter) 42.0

