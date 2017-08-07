 
Racing News 7.8.2017 12:01 pm

Value with Al Wahed

Jack Milner
TOUGH BATTLE. Vicente (Blue and white colours) is a key runner in Race 7 at Kenilworth tomorrow but at the weights Vaughan Marshall’s charge can expect a strong challenge from Al Wahed.

Dynamic Diana looks hard to beat in Race 2.

Every punter is looking for good value in a bet and if the form works out as it should, then Al Wahed could be that

runner. Mike Stewart’s charge lines up in Race 7 at Kenilworth tomorrow, a MR 88 Handicap over 1000m.

Al Wahed has been well treated by the handicapper and is well weighted to pick up his h victory. This six-year-old gelding last won in May over this course and distance when beating Cortada by 0.50 lengths. He was only penalised 1kg for the victory and as a result comes into this even well handicapped.

In his next start he finished a 2.65-length fourth to Prince Alfred in a MR 88, again over 1000m at Kenilworth. The winner got a he y 3.5kg penalty for that effort and as such, comes into this race carrying 4kg more while Al Wahed carries the same weight as last time.

Vincente will have his supporters and will probably go up as favourite but he too is held by Stew- art’s runner.

He was only a head behind Vincente in the Prince Alfred race but in the next start, behind La Favourari, 4.45 lengths separated them. Vicente is up 8kg on that run while Al Wahed is up just 2kg that makes him 6kg be er o this time.

The other bit of good news for fans of Al Wahed is he will have Craig Zackey in the irons this time and that should also be in his favour.

Zud Wes is another runner who is very close to Al Wahed on this occasion. When they met in the race won by Prince Alfred 2.35 lengths separated them. This time Zud Wes comes in carrying 2kg more and that puts them very close together.

Best bet on the card looks to be in Race 2, a Maiden Plate over 1200m, where Justin Snaith sends out Dynamic Diana. When she made her debut last month she was sent o at 6-1 but got lost between the 800m and 400m marks and then ew late to finish a flying 0.75-length second behind stable companion Ma Forte.

The experience should have done wonders for this daughter of Dynasty and with Callan Murray up, looks a banker in all bets.

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 1 Our Icon

VALUE BET

RACE 2 NO 9 Apollo's Gift

RACE MEETING

7 AUGUST Fairview Polytrack

hot tips of the day
