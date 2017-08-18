Polytrack may suit It Is Written at Fairview

The move to the Polytrack at Fairview today due to the weather could suit It Is Written in Race 7, a Pinnacle Stakes over 1800m.

Justin Snaith’s charge won the KZN Breeders 1600m (Non-Black Type) on the Polytrack in 2015 and finished second in the same even a year later. This seven-year-old seems to have returned to form over his last two outings, most recently having finished a promising second behind Laws Of Succession.

He is the joint best handicapped runner in the race with True Master but much still appears to be in his favour. He jumps from a No 1 draw and will shoulder 61kg, 1kg less than True Master.

His performances over 1800m are most encouraging and the cherry on top is he holds all of True Master, Stormy Eclipse, Road To Indy and Story Of My Life on form having run well ahead of them last time.

Although It Is Written hasn’t won a race since March 2016 today looks his best shot at a win. He gets the services of in-form jockey Craig Zackey.

With first-choice jockey Greg Cheyne out of action, Aldo Domeyer has picked up some good rides from the Alan Greeff stable. His best could be Mamba Mania in Race 2, a Maiden Plate over 2200m.

The trip should suit this four-year-old considering, he stayed on well over 1900m last time. Domeyer rode him in that start.

Mamba Mania is the best handicapped runner, shoulders a modest 56.5kg and will jump from a No 4 draw in this small seven horse field. She has been ultra-consistent of late and could prove a tat too good for this lot.

