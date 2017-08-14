 
horse news 14.8.2017

Cold will warm up Kimberley punters

Ken Nicol
Cold Front won her only start at Flamingo Park with ease and the three-year-old colt looks a good banker when he contests Race 5 at the course today.

Two creditable efforts against far stronger in Gauteng suggest he will prove too hot for this class of Kimberley stock.

Raider Corne Spies presents us with a readymade banker prospect today at Flamingo Park in the form of Cold Front who steps out in Race 5, a MR 69 Handicap over 1200m, and first leg of the Jackpot.

This just turned three-year-old What A Winter colt scored a facile maiden win on his only previous foray to this centre three weeks ago, and as is the norm with this stable has been kept busy since.

The most recent of these was a fifth less than four lengths off battle-hardened Moshav at the Vaal only four days ago, and if fully recovered will take a power of beating. A nice draw and Craig Zackey in the irons provide a couple more reasons to fancy his chances.

The 15-10 available from World Sports Betting at the time of writing seems rather generous, and I would expect this one to be even money or shorter come race time.

Veteran Secret Delight is at the other end of his racing career to the favourite, but the now seven-year-old gelding could be the one to pick up the pieces if our selection fluffs his lines. He thrives over the course and distance, but has a bad draw to overcome.

For those looking further afield, Anyday Anytime was once rated as high as 87, and made a pleasing local debut when third to Duke Flies a few weeks ago. Now rated a full 20kg below that peak level, this eight-year-old is officially 3kg under sufferance here, but may in fact turn out to be underrated in the Kimberley context, and could surprise.

 

