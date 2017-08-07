 
menu
horse news 7.8.2017 11:44 am

Women can achieve anything they want to says Candice

Ken Nicol
STAR PERFORMANCE: Trainer Candice Bass-Robinson (right) gives jockey Bernard Fayd’Herbe a high five after Marinaresco’s win in this year’s Vodacom Durban July.

STAR PERFORMANCE: Trainer Candice Bass-Robinson (right) gives jockey Bernard Fayd’Herbe a high five after Marinaresco’s win in this year’s Vodacom Durban July.

With Women’s Day coming up on Wednesday, Racing Express will use the month focusing on women in horseracing.

With Women’s Day coming up on Wednesday, Racing Express will use the month focusing on women in horseracing. Ken Nicol had a chat to trainer Candice Bass-Robinson.

Q:What is your field of responsibility within the sport of horse racing?

A: I am a Racehorse Trainer. I started out as a stable employee and then assistant trainer to my father Mike Bass over a period of 15 years before taking over from him a year ago.

I also take part in Dressage at a competitive level, and own two Dutch warmbloods for this purpose.

Q: What is it about your involvement that you love, or are passionate about?

A: The horses themselves of course – I have ridden from a very early age.

I also love the thrill of competition. Which is far be er when you win of course.

Q: As a woman, do you go about your work any differently from your male counter- parts? If so, how?

A: I really don’t think so. I think in general women are more compassionate, and pay more attention to detail so I suppose in that sense. There are also differences socially, but not so much in terms of doing the job.

Q: Do you take inspiration from other women, even historical figures outside of racing? If so, who and why?

A: In terms of riding it would have to be Charlotte Du Jardin, the British Olympic Dressage multiple gold medal winner.

I have found it very inspiring the way she has achieved so much from humble beginnings through hard work, dedication, and of course huge talent.

Q: What advice do you have for women wanting to get into the sport of horseracing?

A: It’s very hard to break into the training ranks as without quality clients you have no chance.

You have to be 100% dedicated and passionate as this game tends to consume your whole life. You need to be patient and be able to handle pressure.

Q: What words of inspiration do you have for other South Af- rican women?

A: As women we can achieve and do as much as males, and there is no reason for women not to reach the top. You can achieve anything you want to as long as you are prepared to give it everything.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
B Twenty One looks a blast 4.8.2017
Craig looks sporting 2.8.2017
Touch of gold for Marwings and Hermoso Mundo 31.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 1 Our Icon

VALUE BET

RACE 2 NO 9 Apollo's Gift

RACE MEETING

7 AUGUST Fairview Polytrack

hot tips of the day
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

EFF: Mbalula must display same Wanya Tsotsi energy in Manana case
South Africa

EFF: Mbalula must display same Wanya Tsotsi energy in Manana case

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out
South Africa

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC
South Africa

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation
Athletics

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion
South Africa

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion

readers' choice

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement
South Africa

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman
South Africa

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

Wayde van Niekerk saves South Africa’s blushes
Athletics

Wayde van Niekerk saves South Africa’s blushes

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.