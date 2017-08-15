Mkhwebane’s remedial action to change Sarb’s mandate set aside

The North Gauteng High Court has set aside public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s remedial action to change the South African Reserve Bank’s (Sarb) constitutional mandate.

The judgment on Tuesday was delivered by Justice Cynthia Pretorius, read out on behalf of Judge John Murphy, following the central bank’s application on August 1 challenging Mkhwebane’s recommendation to change the inflection-targeting mandate of Sarb.

The recommendation came with her report into the apartheid-era Bankorp bailout.

The public protector has been ordered to pay the costs for the legal action.

ALSO READ: