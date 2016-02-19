Chelsea’s Terry out of City Cup tie

LONDON, Feb 19, 2016 (AFP) – Chelsea captain John Terry will miss Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Manchester City with a hamstring injury, manager Guus Hiddink confirmed Friday.
The 35-year-old central defender appeared doubtful for the match after being sidelined from Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Paris St Germain in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League match on Tuesday with the injury, which he first suffered in last Saturday’s Premier League win over Newcastle.
Terry’s next appearance will be his 700th for Chelsea but Hiddink said Friday: “He will not be fit for this weekend.
“I saw him this morning. He was with the physios yesterday, trying a bit on the pitch. (But) still too many problems to be fit for the weekend.”
Hiddink is cautiously optimistic Terry will be fit to play against Southampton in the Premier League on February 27.
“We have a week, I hope next weekend he will be available,” the Dutchman said. “I cannot predict it. I think we have to be a bit cautious with him as well.”
In Terry’s absence, Branislav Ivanovic — who started alongside Gary Cahill in Paris — is set to keep his place at the heart of Chelsea’s defence.
Terry has said will have to leave Chelsea at the end of the season when his current contract expires, but the west London club have indicated they could still offer him a new deal.