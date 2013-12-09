Naspers tops R1 000 on Tencent

It reached an intraday high of R1 012.99, but fell back below R1 000 shortly afterwards. It was trading at R1 000.32 at 2.33pm.

Richard Barker, analyst at Credit Suisse, says the Tencent share price has “very clearly” been driving the Naspers share price.

According to Bloomberg data Tencent has delivered a return of 82.55% during the past year.

Drikus Combrinck, portfolio manager at PSG, says the Tencent share price, is also trading at record levels.

The bulk of Naspers’s net asset value of the last few years as well as the growth in its share price was derived from its stake in Tencent. This does not mean however that its other divisions have failed shareholders, although its print media division has been under pressure, he says.

Barker says the Naspers valuation has lagged behind the recent surge in the Tencent share price.

“At the moment if you back out the market value of Naspers’s listed investments, which is its stake in Tencent and its stake in Mail.ru, then the current Naspers share price implies that the value of all its other assets, net of its debt, is essentially zero,” he says.

Combrinck says the last few years have shown that the company’s performance is not sustainable over the very long term. He says the question is probably when the music will stop for Tencent, since Naspers de-rives most of its value from the company.