Mosimane on high alert ahead of Aces game

“It’s a very dangerous game for us,” Mosimane said ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

The Brazilians travel to Mbombela Stadium having claimed successive wins in their last three outings, which has seen them move two points clear at the top of the log.

Wins over Free State Stars, the University of Pretoria, and most recently, Moroka Swallows, Sundowns seemingly head into their midweek meeting brimming with confidence.

Mosimane, however, conceded that Aces were a difficult assignment, threatening his team’s aspirations of extending their lead over second-placed Kaizer Chiefs.

“When Aces go forward, they are very dangerous. We must be very careful. I’ll be happy with 1-0 if I can get that.

“If you ask me today, I’ll take one goal and I’ll be pleased. It’s very tough.”

Aces have slipped down to 12th following a positive start to the season, with five draws and two wins from their 10 games played.

Coach Clive Barker, who made a host of new signings before the start of the campaign, has already managed to halt the progress of SuperSport United, Platinum Stars, and Wits, holding all three to draws this season.

“Aces have an experienced coach. We’re playing against a very experienced coach, Clive Barker. We all know his profile,” Mosimane said of his opposite number.

“Clive has managed to put a team together and that shows his experience.”

Mosimane added that he was wary of playing against the league newcomers, particularly after a 1-0 defeat to Polokwane City on October 26.

Sundowns had thrashed AmaZulu 7-1 in the game prior to that, before slumping to the shock defeat.

“It’s going to be difficult to motivate the players to play with the right mind and the right attitude.

“It reminds me of the 7-1 against AmaZulu. We all know what happened when we went to Polokwane City [in the next game].

“I have a history of this and I get humbled when I find those [results]. I warn the players but we do as much as we can.”

Premiership games: Wednesday: Bloemfontein Celtic v Golden Arrows (Kaizer Sebothelo Stadium), University of Pretoria v Free State Stars (Tuks Stadium), Moroka Swallows v Wits (Dobsonville Stadium), Mpumalanga Black Aces v Mamelodi Sundowns (Mbombela Stadium).

