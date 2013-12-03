Cultivating food security

The three-day Third Global Conference on Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Security and Climate Change opened in Johannesburg today.

It will examine the links between agriculture, food security and climate change and propose actions and methods to help reduce poverty and inequality worldwide.

The Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries’ spokesman, Palesa Mokomele, said the aim of the conference is to “draw on scientific information and solutions to develop informed policies, which will seek to address the universal goals of food and nutrition security”.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Tina Joemat-Pettersson said that, like other developing countries, SA’s agriculture sector has to strengthen its food security system.

“Indigenous knowledge systems and traditional farming methods must also be brought to the fore in looking for better ways to produce food.”

Views from the conference are expected to contribute towards increased agricultural productivity, reduced emissions due to better farming practices and the adoption of more sustainable farming practices in the face of climate change. “Climate-smart” responses to the challenge of climate change, including low carbon approaches, will be explored, along with mechanisms to build greater resilience in the agriculture sector.

The conference will draw on scientific information and solutions to develop informed policies and climate-smart practices to address the universal goals of food and nutrition security, poverty alleviation and reduced inequality, the department said.

By the end of the conference a “high impact plan” will be drafted to address the issues raised. Mokomele said various countries, multi-lateral organisations, farmers’ organisations, the private sector, NGOs and academics will then sign it.