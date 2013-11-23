Johnson up for the challenge

Despite being second on the log standings and having reached the semifinal, United have blown hot and cold this season and Johnson admitted that they will need to be at their best if they are to get the better of the Caf Champions league finalists.

“Last time we played against Pirates, we were 1-0 up, then 2-1 up and we lost concentration five minutes before the end and they made it 2-2,” Johnson said. “And they beat us on penalties.

“But we have prepared well and the thing we can take to this game as our advantage is that we are playing at home and we want to make it difficult for teams coming here,” he added.

While Matsatsantsa a Pitori have been inconsistent this season, Johnson added that he was not worried about that and was convinced his side will be motivated enough to win.

“It is important to take note of the qualities that Pirates have,” he said.

“They have a good defence. But in saying that, whenever you play against Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns the momentum in your team takes five steps up.

“We just hope that whatever tactics we try on the day in order to nullify the onslaught from Pirates, is good, but it all boils down to 90 minutes and who wants it more.”

Kick-off is at 3.30pm.