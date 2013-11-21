Welkom independent paper stood between Media24 and a monopoly

The commission is asking the tribunal to impose a fine of 10% of its annual revenue on Media24 for alleged abuse of market dominance and predatory pricing in that market. It alleges Media24 used its Forum newspaper as a “fighting brand” to cut advertising rates between 2004 and 2008 in Welkom and surrounding areas to below cost. This allegedly protected its stronger paper, Vista, and drove GNN out of the market.

He said elsewhere in the country two big media groups, Caxton and Media24, compete in the market for community newspapers, but in this region GNN as an independent newspaper was the only competitor to Media24 and as such played an important role to prevent a monopoly.

Although there might have been issues with the distribution of GNN in some areas and differences in the newspapers’ footprints, the three newspapers competed for the same audiences and advertisers in the core market of Welkom.

Roberts said Media24 was dominant and barriers to entry were high. He disputed the statement of Jan Malherbe, former head of newspapers at Media24, that GNN had little chance of success and entered a saturated market. GNN was an effective competitor under the leadership of co-founder of Vista and former Media24 man Hans Steyl. Steyl was “the newspaperman of Welkom” and had a determined staff who were also shareholders, he said.

It is not necessary to prove lowering of prices to show predation, Roberts said. It is all about whether there was sacrifice by the “fighting brand”. Forum, even with lower tariffs, was a competitor to GNN, because advertisers assess the value.

Roberts will continue his testimony today.