Coronation goes for Gray’s crown

For the 12 months to September 30 2013 inflows into all of Coronation’s long-term funds totalled R37bn.

To put that in context, of the five biggest unit trust managers in the country, the next best could only claim R18bn of inflows. In other words, Coronation took more than double the amount of new business of any of its closest competitors.

Allan Gray, which has for a number of years stood on top of the pile as South Africa’s largest unit trust manager, only earned R5bn of inflows over the same period. Coronation has closed the gap.

In September 2012, Allan Gray had R140.9bn invested; by March this year, the figure increased to R157.1bn; and to R175bn in September. In contrast, Coronation had R99bn invested in September 2012; R132.2bn by March this year; and it had rocketed to R165.3bn in September.

These numbers include the growth of assets already in the funds.

While Allan Gray has grown its portfolios by R35bn, Coronation has grown by R66bn. That is almost double as much.