 
menu
Uncategorized 8.11.2013 07:00 am

Stuttering Chiefs need to get their act together

Mzwakhe Ngwenya
Knowledge Musona. Pic: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Knowledge Musona. Pic: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs’ start to the current Absa Premiership has cast doubts on their credentials to successfully defend their PSL title.

Eight matches into the season and already they have lost twice. That’s the same number of games they lost in an entire season of glory which saw them win the league and cup double.

Chiefs are in sixth spot with 12 points and if the mediocre start is a glimpse of their future, it is going to take some hard work from Stuart Baxter’s men to hang on to the title.

News that their marquee close- season signing, Knowledge Musona, will be out for six weeks is a huge blow to their plans as main striker Bernard Parker has not had it easy lately.

Tomorrow night they host Bidvest Wits at the FNB Stadium in a game which should further test their title aspirations. On Tuesday night they lost 1-0 at Ajax Cape Town in a game where their strikers battled.

They could not make significant inroads into the Urban Warriors’ half and this cost them three precious points.

Their visitors at the Nasrec venue won their match on Wednesday night against University of Pretoria with a great goal from Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Vilakazi, after being included in the Bafana Bafana squad to face Spain, will be out to reaffirm his brilliance of three days ago and show that his inclusion in the national side was no fluke.

The match kicks off at 8.15pm.

Related Stories
Dax set to join Chiefs this week? 23.7.2018
Chiefs fans want Ndoro at Amakhosi 23.7.2018
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves a whopping R314k tip 22.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.