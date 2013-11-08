Stuttering Chiefs need to get their act together

Eight matches into the season and already they have lost twice. That’s the same number of games they lost in an entire season of glory which saw them win the league and cup double.

Chiefs are in sixth spot with 12 points and if the mediocre start is a glimpse of their future, it is going to take some hard work from Stuart Baxter’s men to hang on to the title.

News that their marquee close- season signing, Knowledge Musona, will be out for six weeks is a huge blow to their plans as main striker Bernard Parker has not had it easy lately.

Tomorrow night they host Bidvest Wits at the FNB Stadium in a game which should further test their title aspirations. On Tuesday night they lost 1-0 at Ajax Cape Town in a game where their strikers battled.

They could not make significant inroads into the Urban Warriors’ half and this cost them three precious points.

Their visitors at the Nasrec venue won their match on Wednesday night against University of Pretoria with a great goal from Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Vilakazi, after being included in the Bafana Bafana squad to face Spain, will be out to reaffirm his brilliance of three days ago and show that his inclusion in the national side was no fluke.

The match kicks off at 8.15pm.