Al-Ahly on the back-burner

Pirates beat Arrows 4-0 on Wednesday in the Telkom Knockout and Oupa Manyisa commented: “Wednesday was a good result for us and we are looking at continuing on from that display.” Jele, who has been captaining the side since Lucky Lekgwathi lost the skipper’s armband, agreed. “Our win against Golden Arrows should be a warning for Chiefs,” he said.

Pirates will enter the FNB Stadium as favourites for this Absa Premiership match after qualifying for the Caf Champions League final a week ago. They face Al-Ahly in the first leg next week. But according to Manyisa, the looming continental club championship clash is something they are not thinking about just yet.

“It’s not a good idea to think the derby is less important because we have the Champions League final next week,” Manyisa said. “Playing Al-Ahly is an issue that we will deal once our game against Chiefs is over.”

While Manyisa and company have been enjoying some good results, Chiefs’ plans for the Soweto derby have been dealt a blow with striker Knowledge Musona out with a shoulder injury.

And now the burden and responsibility will fall on Bafana Bafana striker Bernard Parker and Kingston Nkhatha. Nkhatha has been a victim of the boo boys lately.

Amakhosi coach Stuart Baxter has been impressed with Nkhatha’s attitude and said he would keep on giving him a chance to play. “Even if fans make hand gestures I will not be moved,” he said.

The Soweto Derby kicks off at 3.30pm.