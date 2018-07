In a written reply to a parliamentary question, he said the Presidential Infrastructure Co-ordinating Commission was tracking job numbers on 150 “project clusters” of the National Infrastructure Plan.

“As at March 2013, approximately 180,000 people were employed on these projects, with the largest single-site employment at Medupi power station (14,418 persons) and Kusile power station (14,002 persons),” Patel said.

– Sapa