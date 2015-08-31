 
Uncategorized 31.8.2015 01:13 pm

Sekola resumes light training

Phakaaathi reporter
Moeketsi Sekola of Free State Stars (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Struggling Premiership side Free State Stars have received a big boost with the news that star striker Moeketsi Sekola has resumed light training.

Sekola is still recovering from a knee injury he sustained during a friendly match against the University of Pretoria and is yet to play an official game for Stars this season.

According to a source close to the player, Sekola could be ready to play when Stars take on Chippa United at Goble Park on Saturday, September 12.

His return will come as a major boost to Ea Lla Koto, who are yet to register a point since the 2015/16 season started after having lost their opening three league games.

This poor start led to the axing of Malawian coach Kinnah Phiri and his assistant Floyd Mogale.

