Sekola resumes light training

Sekola is still recovering from a knee injury he sustained during a friendly match against the University of Pretoria and is yet to play an official game for Stars this season.

According to a source close to the player, Sekola could be ready to play when Stars take on Chippa United at Goble Park on Saturday, September 12.

His return will come as a major boost to Ea Lla Koto, who are yet to register a point since the 2015/16 season started after having lost their opening three league games.

This poor start led to the axing of Malawian coach Kinnah Phiri and his assistant Floyd Mogale.