Bacela feeds off pressure

But the demands at Orlando Pirates has questioned this assumption, with more expected from the striker.

He delivered on Tuesday, netting a brace against Mpumalanga Black Aces to help the team march to the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout and raise his goal tally to seven in 14 matches.

“At any other club this would be good, but Pirates, as a big club not only in the country but in Africa, sets the bar higher. And I expected it,” Bacela said.

“Depending on the type of player you are, the pressure will either make you or break you. But it has helped me grow, keeps me on my toes and I give it my all no matter who we are playing against.

“I wasn’t panicking about not finding goals but it helped me push myself harder.”

The victory over Aces saw two key members in the Buccaneers’ squad injured after pushing themselves hard.

Siyabonga Sangweni was transported to hospital during the match with a torn Achilles tendon while Thandani Ntshumayelo aggravated his recurring ankle injury.

The duo had tests done yesterday.

Sangweni is likely to miss the trip to Tunisia next week, where Pirates face Esperance in the return leg of the Caf Champions League semifinals next Saturday.

After playing to a draw in the first leg at home, the Sea Robbers need to score to advance to the final.

“The draw was a safe result, especially since we didn’t concede a goal,” Bacela said.

“They are now under pressure to score because if we score early, they will be in trouble, making it an open game with neither side sitting back.

“That suits us well because that’s when we play well, like we did against Al-Ahly in Egypt.”