CPI edges to 5% in July as tariff increases kick in

“The housing and utilities index increased by 3.1 percent between June 2015 and July 2015, mainly due to a 9.8 percent increase in water and other services and an 11.2 percent increase in electricity and other fuels” StatsSA reported. The annual increase for July this year compared to July last year, was 6.4 percent in July from 5.4 percent in June.

The food and non-alcoholic beverages index increased by 0.1 percent between June 2015 and July 2015 while the annual rate increased to 4.4 percent in July 2015 from 4.3 percent in June 2015. Food prices were expected to increase for the remainder of this year.

The transport index increased by 1 percent between June 2015 and July 2015, mainly due to a 0.44 cents per litre increase in the price of petrol.

The CPI was expected to breach the Reserve Bank’s upper target of 6 percent during the first quarter of next year, in anticipation of which the Reserve Bank recently raised interest rates by 0.25 percent.