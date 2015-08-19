 
menu
Uncategorized 19.8.2015 03:14 pm

CPI edges to 5% in July as tariff increases kick in

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

South Africa’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation in urban areas, rose to 5 percent in July as water and electricity tariff increases kicked in, revealed figures from Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) which were released on Wednesday.

“The housing and utilities index increased by 3.1 percent between June 2015 and July 2015, mainly due to a 9.8 percent increase in water and other services and an 11.2 percent increase in electricity and other fuels” StatsSA reported. The annual increase for July this year compared to July last year, was 6.4 percent in July from 5.4 percent in June.

The food and non-alcoholic beverages index increased by 0.1 percent between June 2015 and July 2015 while the annual rate increased to 4.4 percent in July 2015 from 4.3 percent in June 2015. Food prices were expected to increase for the remainder of this year.

The transport index increased by 1 percent between June 2015 and July 2015, mainly due to a 0.44 cents per litre increase in the price of petrol.

The CPI was expected to breach the Reserve Bank’s upper target of 6 percent during the first quarter of next year, in anticipation of which the Reserve Bank recently raised interest rates by 0.25 percent.

Related Stories
SA’s ‘no-name brands’ fly the flag high at The Open 19.7.2018
SA education project recognised worldwide 18.7.2018
Consumer inflation accelerates to 4.6% in June – Stats SA 18.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.