MTN sees subscriber growth but revenues fall

A statement from the company said that revenue “excluding hyper-inflation and profit towers” fell by 4.9 percent during the period, from R 72.7 billion to R 69.3 billion. . The company also pointed to earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation, which were down by 10.1 percent to R30.3 billion. After all items were included, profit for the period came in 19 percent lower at R11.9 billion, from R13.4 billion in the corresponding period last time,
Headline earnings per share fell from 725 cents to 654 cents. In line with the company’s policy to increase dividends by between 5 and 15 percent a year, a dividend of 480 cents per share was declared, up from 445 cents last time.
The results were a reminder that data is the future for cellphone companies. Data traffic was up by 87 percent in the period, compared with voice traffic’s 11.2 percent increase.
The company, which has operations in 22 countries in Africa and the Middle East, also pointed to currency movements, which impacted negatively on its results for the period, and varying environments in different markets where it is active. It said the results were “reflective of a challenging operating environment and lower than expected performance in parts of the business”.
“MTN South Africa’s performance was hampered by handset supply chain challenges and industrial strike action during the period,” the group said in reference to its dramatic strike during the period.
It added that its Nigerian operations were hit by unfavourable macro-economic conditions, which led to a fall in revenue and an increase in costs, while its business in Iran, where sanctions were lifted during the period, showed strong data growth.
Capital expenditure, at R10.9 billion, was 18 percent higher, as MTN continued with its “focus on improving network quality, increasing capacity and expanding the footprint of our 3G, LTE and fibre networks”.