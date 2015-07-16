 
Uncategorized

MTN strike finally over

Steven Tau
FILE PICTURE: Members of the Communication Workers Union take part in a picket, 21 May 2015, outside the MTN offices in Fairland, Johannesburg. The union is demanding a ten percent salary increase, higher weekend and public holiday wages and that temporary staff are made permanent at the telecommunications company MTN. Picture: Alaister Russell

The eight-week long strike by workers employed by cellphone company, MTN is finally over.

This after labour and the employer reached an agreement, which includes a 12% bonus increase, set to come into effect from next year.

This means that the bonus policy which was based on performance of the company will now change, meaning that employees will now receive the 12% as of next year, irrespective of the company’s performance.

The agreement also says that all casual workers employed by the company, will now be given permanent positions.

Payment for working on Sundays and public holidays will be backdated.

A recognition agreement will also be concluded within 30 days after the signing of the settlement agreement.

On the issue of salaries, the parties agreed to have further discussions around that.

Meanwhile, the strike was marred by incidents of violence and intimidation, but the union representing workers, Communications Workers Union (CWU), has distanced itself from those.

