MTN strike finally over

This after labour and the employer reached an agreement, which includes a 12% bonus increase, set to come into effect from next year.

This means that the bonus policy which was based on performance of the company will now change, meaning that employees will now receive the 12% as of next year, irrespective of the company’s performance.

The agreement also says that all casual workers employed by the company, will now be given permanent positions.

Payment for working on Sundays and public holidays will be backdated.

A recognition agreement will also be concluded within 30 days after the signing of the settlement agreement.

On the issue of salaries, the parties agreed to have further discussions around that.

Meanwhile, the strike was marred by incidents of violence and intimidation, but the union representing workers, Communications Workers Union (CWU), has distanced itself from those.