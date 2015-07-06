Eskom needs handout to keep lights on

“We are still waiting for the R10 billion funding from government – which we are expecting in the second half of this year – and once we have received that, discussions with Eskom’s board will be held to see how some of it can be utilised for diesel,” said Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe yesterday.

“However, for now, we are still early into our current financial year and, as a result, we still have enough money to buy diesel.” Last week, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa turned down the utility’s application for a 25% hike.

Load shedding has not been implemented for five days and according to Phasiwe, the national power grid is expected to remain stable, provided there were no breakdowns. He said engineers had continued with maintenance work, stressing the plan was to carry out such work without having to implement load shedding.

“However, we want to stress that not having load shedding for five days does not mean that our electricity problems are over, because the system continues to be vulnerable.” The system was expected to be constrained during the evening peak period of 5pm to 9pm.

“As we are experiencing cold weather conditions across the country, we urge electricity users to consider energy-efficient ways of keeping warm,” said Phasiwe.

“In winter, the electricity demand peaks in the morning and evening as more electricity is used during these times and we appeal to all our customers to continue to reduce their electricity usage throughout the day, but to be aware of the need to save more during peak periods.”