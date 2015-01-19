Operations suspended, talks continue at Northam Platinum

“Discussions continue between management and NUM leadership,” said spokeswoman Marion Brower in a statement.

“Northam Platinum Limited advises that the situation at the company’s Zondereinde Mine remains unchanged.”

On Friday, mine management temporarily suspended its operations to ensure the safety of its employees and company property.

More than 5200 NUM members went on strike on Tuesday night last week.

On Wednesday, the Labour Court granted an interim interdict to end the strike.

Brower said a large number of employees signalled a desire to return to work last Thursday in line with the Labour Court ruling.

Disciplinary proceedings, including dismissals, would be implemented for those who did not return to work following the interdict, she said.

The ongoing strike had resulted in production losses of around R11,5 million per day, while employees forfeited wages and benefits of around R2,4 million per day, she said.