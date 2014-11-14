While new vehicle sales growth of 0% might not sound like something to write home about, a flat market of roughly 650 000 new vehicles would be a fairly good result, especially against a background of significant new vehicle price inflation (on the back of a weaker rand), increasing interest rates, subdued economic growth and a tough labour environment.

Moreover, sales of 650 000 new vehicles would be in line with some of the best outcomes the industry has experienced. The best sales year in the industry’s history was 2006, when roughly 714 000 new vehicles were sold.

But what is behind the resilience?

While there are a number of factors supporting the sector, a standout feature of the past few years has been the move towards extended vehicle finance terms. New cars historically used to be financed over less than 50 months on average, but the number has gradually crept up and is now much closer to 72 months.

A longer finance period reduces the monthly instalment for the customer and improves affordability, but also means that buyers have to wait longer before the amount owed on the vehicle equals its trade-in value. This means that consumers either have to wait longer than the general three years before they trade-in or find another way of funding the shortfall.

Can South Africans really afford the cars they are buying?

Speaking to Moneyweb on the sidelines of the People’s Wheels Awards, Nicholas Nkosi, head of vehicle asset finance personal markets at Standard Bank, said a lot of people can afford it – it is just a question of how they factor in things that might change over time.

Some people may be able to afford it today, but unfortunately financial circumstances can change and unforeseen events in their personal life as well as the broader economy could put pressure on consumers, he said.

While consumers have stretched repayment periods in order to improve affordability, manufacturers and dealers also had to work harder to make the sale and it seems that some trade-offs had to be made across the value chain.

Konstantin von Vieregge, general manager for product marketing at Nissan South Africa, said manufacturers and dealers have experienced margin perssure.

Dealers had to come to the party with steeper discounts to sell vehicles, he said.

Graham Eagle, managing director of Honda South Africa, said dealers need volumes to survive. When trading conditions are tough their margins are squeezed.

Dealers require product at the right price as well as support from manufacturers to compete with other dealers and brands, he said.

Against this background dealers are more likely to offer trade-in assistance in an effort to sell new vehicles.

But as finance periods grow, consumers may also have to hold on to their vehicles for longer.

Nkosi predicts that car ownership may become less important as a result and that leasing could be more prevalent in future. This would allow consumers to continue driving a new car more often.

While vehicle sales have been resilient, consumers are feeling the pressure.

Toby Venter, chief executive officer of Porsche South Africa, said while they had a very good year, volumes of new cars sold are substantially down on 2013.

But because the company was on the right side of the exchange rate curve this year, its profit improved.

Porsche also experienced some strong sales in the pre-owned segment which shows that people are buying down, he said.

Nkosi expects that above-inflation new car price increases will likely still be one of the main factors impacting on affordability in 2015.

He expects total new vehicle sales growth to remain flat next year.

