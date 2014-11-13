 
Uncategorized 13.11.2014 03:33 pm

SA mining production up

Picture: Thinkstock

South Africa’s mining production grew by 5.3 percent year-on-year in September, Statistics SA said in a report on Thursday.

“The highest positive growth rates were recorded for iron ore (38.3 percent), manganese ore (20.1 percent) and diamonds (15.1 percent),” Stats SA said.

The main contributors to the 5.3 percent increase were iron ore (contributing 5.7 percent), coal (contributing 1.8 percent) and manganese ore (contributing 1.2 percent).

Platinum group metals (PGMs) remained a large negative contributor at -4.1 percent.

“Seasonally adjusted mining production increased by 7.0 percent in September 2014 compared with August 2014.

“This followed month-on-month changes of -2.3 percent in August 2014 and 1.6 percent in July 2014.”

Mineral sales decreased by 10.7 percent in August 2014 compared to August 2013.

The largest negative growth rates were recorded for iron ore (-40.7 percent), PGMs (-31.2 percent) and manganese ore (-22.4 percent).

The major contributors to the 10.7 percent decrease were PGMs (contributing -8.2 percent) and iron ore (contributing -6.6 percent).

Sapa

