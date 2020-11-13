Uncategorized 13.11.2020 10:00 pm

Horror accident in Olifantsfontein claims two lives

News24 Wire
Horror accident in Olifantsfontein claims two lives

File image, Twitter/@AppSA

The cause of the accident is still unknown and is under investigation by authorities.

A gruesome motor vehicle accident on old Pretoria Road in Olifantsfontein on Friday claimed the lives of a woman and a teenager.

A hatchback Toyota Yaris, with two occupants, crashed head-on with a Toyota Hino truck. Only the driver was in the truck.

The female driver, aged about 35, and a 15-year-old passenger died due to multiple injuries, said Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi.

The male truck driver survived; he only had minimal injuries.

“[A] rescue team from Olifantsfontein fire station was in attendance and used the jaws of life to recover the deceased from the wreckage [of the Toyota Yaris],” Ntladi said.

The cause of the accident is still unknown and is under investigation by authorities.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Magashule threatens to expose corruption, vowing to stay in ANC

Crime ‘Alcohol one of the biggest generators of violent crime,’ says Bheki Cele

Courts Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant turns state witness

Crime Serial killer the ‘Yorkshire Ripper’ dies aged 74

Covid-19 EU sees vaccinations within months as cases top 1m in Italy


today in print

Read Today's edition