Cotton industry accepts wage proposal

“Our 3000 [members] have accepted the recommended settlement following Labour Relations Act section 150 intervention by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration,” general secretary Andre Kriel said in a statement.

The final settlement was an 8.5 percent increase backdated to July 1 this year.

It would be a two-year agreement, with a further 8.5 percent increase effective from July 1, 2015, said Kriel.

The union’s final wage demand was 8.75 percent, while the employers were offering seven percent.

The final settlement was completed late on Monday afternoon.

“Employers have committed to a high level engagement on the establishment of a separate bargaining chamber for industrial textiles workers,” said Kriel.

“Our members are due to return to work as from today [Tuesday], and we are optimistic that a full return to work will be secured by Thursday morning.”

The full wage agreement would be signed later this week, he said.

