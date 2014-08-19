 
Uncategorized 19.8.2014 10:46 am

Cotton industry accepts wage proposal

Picture: Neil McCartney.

Striking workers in the cotton textile industry have accepted a wage proposal, the SA Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union said on Tuesday.

“Our 3000 [members] have accepted the recommended settlement following Labour Relations Act section 150 intervention by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration,” general secretary Andre Kriel said in a statement.

The final settlement was an 8.5 percent increase backdated to July 1 this year.

It would be a two-year agreement, with a further 8.5 percent increase effective from July 1, 2015, said Kriel.

The union’s final wage demand was 8.75 percent, while the employers were offering seven percent.

The final settlement was completed late on Monday afternoon.

“Employers have committed to a high level engagement on the establishment of a separate bargaining chamber for industrial textiles workers,” said Kriel.

“Our members are due to return to work as from today [Tuesday], and we are optimistic that a full return to work will be secured by Thursday morning.”

The full wage agreement would be signed later this week, he said.

Sapa

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

