SA influencer Lasizwe Dambuza is in love with #DaddysGirl

Satarist and award-winning YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza has shared a happy picture of being in lockdown with his daughter.

Lasizwe has shared a few pictures with the hashtag #DaddysGirl, the first picture surfacing on 11 March. Lasizwe later shared when his sister, Khanyi Mbau, met the baby for the first time.

“The best gift I could ever ask for, I love my daughter so much,” Dambuza shared on a separate post.

He seems to be smitten by this little human, but no further details have been shared about what her name is.

