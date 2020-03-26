Post Office to stay open, but only to process SASSA grants

The South African Post Office says its retail branches will remain open during the 21-day lockdown to enable the payment of SASSA social grants.

But customers have been advised not to place any mail items in post boxes as mail collections will be completely suspended during the lockdown.

And they have been told not to expect any outstanding deliveries to take place during this time.

SAPO’s customer services contact centre will also not be available either by telephone or email.

Social grant payments are classed as an essential service and are exempt from the nationwide lockdown.

Some 882 SAPO branches will stay open to provide grants.

The Post Office says measures have been put in place to control the distance between customers, as well as providing queue marshalling services during peak times.

Sanitizers, gloves and masks are being made available to employees who will be restricted to operating beyond a meter of one another.

