Welfare is on racing’s agenda, but the woke crowd is still coming

Animal rights activists are already on racing’s case, notably on social media and in Auntie Australia. In a politically correct world itching for the next outrage, the issue won’t go away soon.

Back in the day, when horses were the backbone of economies, the creatures were viewed in a more utilitarian sense, as tools of many a trade. Of course, cruelty and kindness were moral issues at the time, but gritty physical realities were a big part of the discourse – unlike nowadays when sensitive people cry foul at the faintest hint of creature discomfort, even though the closest they might get to actual animals is viewing cute videos of them on Facebook.

In the 21st century, the horse has become more of a decorative object than humanity’s co-worker, as it was for many centuries.

Worries about bunny-huggers making a fuss about the sport of kings has seen the racing industry legislate extensively in the past decade to try to ensure the welfare of thoroughbreds.

Radical changes to rules on using crops, or whips, has been one high-profile measure – with jockeys only allowed to strike horses a limited number of times and only for encouragement and guidance, not punishment.

Swingeing fines and bans for famous international riders at the recent big race meeting in Saudi Arabia have left no-one in doubt about the intent of officials to wipe out perceptions of ill-treatment of horses.

This week, South Africa’s National Horseracing Authority issued a press release about a swoop on a farm near Middelburg in Mpumalanga. NHA and Highveld Horse Care Unit officials, backed by cops and a court order, impounded 15 thoroughbreds that were being neglected. Six of the horses had to be euthanased due to their extremely poor physical condition and criminal charges were laid.

On one hand, this degree of vigilance and consequence is encouraging, but, on the other hand, a struggling local racing scene needs such publicity like a hole in the head.

A powerful argument against allegations of cruelty in racing is that it is against the game’s own interests to mistreat horses; the raison d’être of having horses in training is to win races and to do that they need to be in the peak of health.

However, what happens after horses are retired from the racecourse has long been a grey area. Once a runner is no longer providing its owner with thrills and prize money on the turf, there is an inclination to dump the costly beast asap – which can easily lead to the situation described above.

The National Horse Trust and its Horse Care Units around the country, tending to all equine casualties, are largely funded by racing – through industry operator grants and individual donations.

At its recent AGM, the NHA reported on new efforts to keep track of all thoroughbreds. Other equine sports codes have been roped into the endeavour and bookmakers’ bodies have also stepped forward. In February, bookmaker Hollywoodbets announced a R2.25-million donation to the Horse Trust over three years.

Racing has always had a bit of a louche image, while bookies as a group have been stereotyped as greedy and underhanded. But this gesture paints a different picture – and demonstrates how everyone in the game is hyper-aware of the burning issue.

That’s good, but a lot more remains to be done if the woke ones are to be kept at bay.

