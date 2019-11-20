Uncategorized 20.11.2019 08:09 am

SportShorts: India finally have a pink party, more awards for Pieter-Steph

SportShorts: India finally have a pink party, more awards for Pieter-Steph

Pieter-Steph du Toit of South Africa makes his way out onto the pitch prior to the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

RUGBY

More honours for Pieter-Steph

The third annual star-studded  BrightRock Players Choice Awards  was held at the The Park at Hyde Park in Johannesburg on Tuesday with Pieter-Steph du Toit taking home the coveted Players’ Player of the Year award as well as two others.

Du Toit followed in the footsteps of Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, who won the prestigious award in 2017 and hooker, Malcolm Marx, the winner in 2018.

The winners were decided by South Africa’s professional rugby players in a voting process which was run by MyPlayers, the South African rugby players’ organisation.

Over and above the Players’ Player of the Year award, Du Toit won the Defender of the Year and Forward of the Year.

Other winners on the night included Herschel Jantjies (Best of the Bench and #LoveChange Award), Cheslin Kolbe (Backline Player of the Year) and Rosko Specman (Fan’s Choice Award). – News24 Wire

CRICKET

India finally joins pink party

In this picture taken on November 13, 2019, India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli throws a pink cricket ball during a training session at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. – India will become the last major cricketing nation to enter the pink-ball Test era on November 22, 2019 after long resisting innovations to the five-day format. The second Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata will be a day-night affair — partly played under floodlights, and with a pink ball rather than red for better visibility.
India will become the last major cricketing nation to enter the pink-ball Test era Friday after long resisting innovations to the five-day format.

The second Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata will be a day-night affair — partly played under floodlights, and with a pink ball rather than red for better visibility.

Day-night Tests, aimed at increasing crowds and TV audiences for the five-day games, were successfully introduced in 2015 but India has balked at joining the party.

Despite the delayed introduction, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar told AFP that the future is bright for pink-ball games.

“When day-night cricket started not many thought it would be successful but look at the huge following it has now, so there’s no reason to believe that day night Test cricket won’t be successful too,” said Gavaskar. – AFP.

