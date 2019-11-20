SportShorts: India finally have a pink party, more awards for Pieter-Steph

RUGBY

More honours for Pieter-Steph

The third annual star-studded BrightRock Players Choice Awards was held at the The Park at Hyde Park in Johannesburg on Tuesday with Pieter-Steph du Toit taking home the coveted Players’ Player of the Year award as well as two others.

Du Toit followed in the footsteps of Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, who won the prestigious award in 2017 and hooker, Malcolm Marx, the winner in 2018.

The winners were decided by South Africa’s professional rugby players in a voting process which was run by MyPlayers, the South African rugby players’ organisation.

Over and above the Players’ Player of the Year award, Du Toit won the Defender of the Year and Forward of the Year.

Other winners on the night included Herschel Jantjies (Best of the Bench and #LoveChange Award), Cheslin Kolbe (Backline Player of the Year) and Rosko Specman (Fan’s Choice Award). – News24 Wire

=============

CRICKET

India finally joins pink party

India will become the last major cricketing nation to enter the pink-ball Test era Friday after long resisting innovations to the five-day format.

The second Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata will be a day-night affair — partly played under floodlights, and with a pink ball rather than red for better visibility.

Day-night Tests, aimed at increasing crowds and TV audiences for the five-day games, were successfully introduced in 2015 but India has balked at joining the party.

Despite the delayed introduction, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar told AFP that the future is bright for pink-ball games.

“When day-night cricket started not many thought it would be successful but look at the huge following it has now, so there’s no reason to believe that day night Test cricket won’t be successful too,” said Gavaskar. – AFP.

