WIN Joburg beer festival tickets!

Watch the Rugby World Cup final at the Joburg Beer Festival, taking place on 2 November at Turffontein racecourse. For just R80 you can watch the match on a big screen with a complimentary Heineken in hand and an abundance of entertainment throughout the day – from Oompha bands and Irish dancing to live horse racing and the running of the annual Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile. Whether you place your bets on the horses or take a gamble on the Spin and Win wheel, there are competitions, giveaways and prizes galore up for grabs. Gates open at 10h00, entrance on to the race course is free and, with on-course kiddies entertainment, the whole family is invited (No under 18’s in the beer fest area).

Visit www.itsarush.co.za for more event information or follow Racing It’s a Rush on Facebook.

Competition closes 27 October 2019 at midnight.