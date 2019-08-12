Your Dis-Chem Beauty Supplement

The latest Dis-Chem beauty supplement is all about trends, and packed with tips and advice on how to get the look you like. We bring you:
- Tutorial on concealers and foundations – essential step in achieving the look you desire
- The latest cosmetics and nails trends – including all the nail treatments that are offered at the Dis-Chem skin strategy salons
- New and trendy fragrances
- Skincare – what are the ingredients to watch out for and how do they benefit your skin?
- Find your hair type – 6 different types of textures and how to care for it
- Men’s grooming – focus on beards and hair thinning
PLUS all the special treatments, exclusively on offer at the Dis-Chem skin strategy salons.
Click HERE to read your Beauty supplement online. Brought to you by Dis-Chem, pharmacists who care.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.