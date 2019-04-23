President Ramaphosa to bestow 2019 national orders awards

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be bestowing the 2019 National Orders Awards on distinguished local citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have played a momentous role towards building a free and peaceful democratic South Africa and improving the lives of South Africans in various ways.

Spokesperson to the president, Khusela Diko, said: “The National Orders are the highest awards that South Africa bestows, through the president of the republic, upon citizens and members of the international community who have contributed meaningfully towards making the country a free democratic and successful nation, united in its diversity.”

Ramaphosa will bestow the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo to the deserving recipients at Sefako Makgatho, the Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on Thursday.

– African News Agency

