South Africa 4.12.2018 04:45 pm

Two suspects arrested in Klipheuwel for growing dagga

ANA
Cape Town suspects arrested for dealing in dagga. Picture: Supplied by Hawks

The middle-aged suspects will appear at Blue Downs Magistrate’s court tomorrow to face charges of dealing in dagga.

Two suspects, aged 54 and 56, have been arrested in Cape Town for operating an alleged hydroponic dagga lab, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, said today.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said the pair were arrested on Monday at their smallholding farm in Mikpunt, Klipheuwel, near Cape Town.

“They were arrested during the take-down operation that uncovered 158 dagga plants to the estimated value of R15,800 and 19 jars of harvested dagga heads to the value of R50,000,” said Nkwalase.

Nkwalase said the suspects will appear at Blue Downs Magistrate’s court tomorrow to face charges of dealing in dagga.

African News Agency (ANA)

